Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 18 (ANI): Karnataka reported 406 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Thursday.

The state Health Department said that 306 patients have been discharged in the past 24 hours.

The total count of cases in the state is 9,46,860 and includes 9,28,767 recovered cases.

The state has 5,792 active cases and the death toll has gone up to 12,282. (ANI)

