Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka reported 41,457 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

A state health department said on Tuesday that the total case count of the disease in the state has gone up to 32,88,700.

The positivity rate stands at 22.30 per cent. A total of 1,85,872 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Health Minister K Sudhakar informed that 25,595 of 41,457 cases in the state are from Bangaluru.The bulletin said 8,353 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the state to 29,99,825.

It said 20 people lost their lives and the death toll due to the disease in the state has gone up to 38,465. The state has 2,50,381 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

