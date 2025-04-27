Several spectators injured as viewers' gallery collapsed during Kabaddi match in Mandya district (Photo/ANI)

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], April 27 (ANI): Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed during a Kabaddi match at Mallanayakana Katte village in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred when a large number of spectators had gathered to watch the match.

Several people were injured after a viewers' gallery collapsed in a Kabaddi match organised at Mallanayakana Katte village, Mandya. Injured are admitted to hospitals, police said in a statement.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

