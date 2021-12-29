Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar's aversion to selfies continues.

On Congress foundation Day at Shivapura in Mandya, Shivakumar reprimanded a party supporter for coming close to him and attempting to take selfies.

This is the second such incident. A couple of months ago, he had slapped another supporter, who wanted to click a selfie with him.

The state Congress chief had then said that "he is a close relative". (ANI)

