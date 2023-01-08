Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI): Three persons were arrested in connection with an alleged attack on Sri Ram Sene district president Ravikumar Kokitkar and his driver in Hindalga village, on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, the Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr Boralingaiah informed that the three arrested persons were identified as Abhijit Bhatkande, Raju Kodachwad and Jyotiba Gangaram Mutgekar.

He said the three opened fire on Ravikumar Kokitkar, while he was travelling in his car.

"The incident took place near Hindalga village, around 7.30 pm. Three people opened fire at Ravikumar Kokitkar while he was travelling in his car," he said.

The police further said the victim and one of the three accused were friends and parted ways due to some financial disagreements.

"It has been known that Ravikumar Kokitkar and accused Abhijit Bhatkande were friends and used to deal in real estate. However, they drifted apart due to a disagreement on money matters," he added.

Kokitkar and his driver escaped with injuries in the firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police informed.

Officers said that the district president of the rightwing outfit escaped with injuries on the chin. (ANI)

