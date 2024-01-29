Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], January 29 (ANI): At least three people died and several others were injured in a blast at a firecracker company in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada on Sunday evening.

The victims have been identified as Vargees (62), Swamy (60) and Chethan (24).

Also Read | Telangana: Myanmar Refugee Stabbed to Death by Rowdy Sheeter in Hyderabad, Accused Absconding.

CB Rishyanth, Police Superintendent, Dakshina Kannada said, "Three died and several others were injured in a blast at a firecracker company in Belthangady of Dakshina Kannada. The deceased have been identified as Vargees (62), Swamy (60) and Chethan (24). We will investigate the reason for the blast."

Dakshina Kannada police officials are conducting further investigation.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: One Dead, Another Injured After Clash Over Parking in Baliyawas; Two Arrested.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)