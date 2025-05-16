Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy (Photo/ @PIB)

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Heavy Industries has received a formal proposal from the Karnataka government seeking allocation of electric buses under the centrally sponsored PM E-Drive initiative.

Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy submitted the state's request, citing need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities.

Responding positively, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy held deliberations with senior officials of the Ministry and assured the Karnataka Government of complete support from the Centre.

The Union Minister confirmed that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.

"I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India," said HD Kumaraswamy.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive."

14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to 9 major cities under the PM E-Drive initiative. Discussions between the Union and State governments have also covered associated infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems.

Officials from both sides explored implementation models to ensure rapid rollout across identified urban clusters.

The Union Minister added, "We are not just distributing buses-we are building a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transport future for the people of India. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has my full cooperation and that of the Ministry."

The PM E-Drive initiative, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to augment city bus operations with 14,028 electric buses. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crores over a period of two years from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2026.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries remains committed to delivering on this transformative mission in collaboration with all state governments and stakeholders. (ANI)

