Gadag (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her 'mangalsutra' to buy a television set for her children following the Karnataka government's decision to continue the classes through TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resident of Radder Naganur village, Kasturi, who is also a mother of two, purchased a television set against her 'mangalsutra' for Rs 14,000. She bought the TV after her children's school teachers asked them to attend classes via the television set.

Also Read | BMC Issues Directions Permitting Religious sacrifice of 150 Buffaloes Per Day From 1st to 3rd August for Eid-ul-Adhay : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

Kasturi told ANI, "I can not send the children to the neighbours' house every day and it was necessary for them to study. We had no other option but to buy a TV set."

She said, "Both, my husband and I are daily wage workers and during coronavirus, we do not have work or money."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Eid-Ul-Azha Greetings to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Wishes Her Good Health and Prosperity.

"I sold my 'mangalsutra' for Rs 20,000 and bought a TV for Rs 14,000," said Kasturi while happily adding, "Now, my kids can study at home itself."

Kasturi's daughter, Surekha said, "We did not have the TV for several months but now when we have it, we will study and get a bigger 'mangalsutra' for my mother." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)