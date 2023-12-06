Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 6 (ANI): Karni Sena members held a protest in Jaipur on Wednesday over the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the national president of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.

Karni Sena activists have been protesting since Tuesday evening and have been demanding immediate action against the killers of Sukhdev Gogamedi.

Thousands of youth reached the District Collectorate office in Udaipur, staged protests against the murder and raised slogans.

Before gathering at the District Collectorate of Udaipur, Karni Sena workers from the entire district, including the city, gathered at the Sevashram intersection. After this, everyone left together in the form of a protest rally, reaching the collectorate office via Surajpol, Bapu Bazar, Dehligate and the main roads of the city.

According to sources, thousands of people protested continuously at the collectorate for more than 3 hours.

Women of the Rajput community were also present in the protest. They condemned the brutal murder and demanded action against the accused.

Later, a memorandum was submitted to the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police at the main gate of the Collectorate.

On Wednesday, in a big breakthrough in the murder case of Sukhdev Gogamedi, the Rajasthan Police identified two shooters who were involved in the killing.

The two assailants have been identified as Rohit Rathore Makrana and Nitin Fauji, said Rajasthan Police, adding that Nitin Fauji is a resident of Mahendragarh, Haryana.

The third criminal, Naveen Shekhawat, who was also part of the crime, was killed at Gogamedi's residence during the exchange of fire and one of Gogamedi's security guards was also injured.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jaipur on Tuesday. The murder sparked outrage among the Rajput community, which promulgated a state-wide bandh on Wednesday. (ANI)

