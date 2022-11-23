New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) The newly created Kartavya Path police station will be manned by freshly recruited personnel with Delhi LG V K Saxena forwarding a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of 467 new posts, sources said on Wednesday.

These posts include inspector, sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, head constable, constable and multi tasking staff (MTS).

They will be deployed over a 4.5-square kilometre area that houses the residences of high and mighty including the President, vice-president, prime minister, chief justice of India and other judges and MPs, the sources said.

They will also cover the Parliament building apart from 11 office complexes of the combined Central Secretariat where thousands come to work everyday, they said.

The area receives a large number of domestic visitors and tourists every year, and is also the location for demonstrations and protests.

A new police station for the area was recently cleared by the lieutenant governor, they said.

"The newly created Police Station, Kartavya Path (Central Vista), charged with the responsibility of ensuring security to the residents of and visitors to the Capital's heart, will soon be manned by freshly recruited police personnel. The Delhi LG has recommended and forwarded a proposal for the creation of 467 new posts, to the Ministry of Home Affairs," a source said.

Of the new positions, 227 will be deployed for the area security plan of the Central Vista Project and surrounding areas of Kartavya Path, 240 will man the new Police Station at Kartavya Path.

