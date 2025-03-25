New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress MP from Sivaganga Tamil Nadu, Karti Chidambaram on Tuesday admitted that the Waqf board needs reform, however, he questioned the "intentions" of Central government over the Amendment Bill, saying that he does not think they are honest.

Speaking to ANI, Karti Chidambaram said that he believes the government wants to "interfere" with religious practices.

"While I do not deny that some sort of reform is needed in the way in which the Waqf properties are managed, I don't think the intentions of the government are honest. They want to interfere in the religious practices, particularly of a minority community. And this is only an extension of that agenda," Karti said.

He said that the changes in the Waqf board with the consensus of Muslim community.

"Whatever change has to be brought should be brought with consensus from the community which is going to be most affected by it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman Jagadambika Pal asserted that the government is making amendments to the Waqf Board for the greater good, assuring that no religious freedoms are being taken away through the legislation.

Speaking to ANI, Pal alleged that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi is trying to mislead the country.

"If this government is making amendments to the Waqf, then it is for good only. No religious freedom is being taken away. Waqf Board is a statutory body, not a religious body," Pal said.

AIMIM chief Assasuddin Owaisi has heavily opposed the bill, calling it "unconstitutional" and the government's "attempt to take over" Muslim properties, including Masjids.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address these challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.

The proposed amendment aims to address these concerns and ensure that Waqf properties are utilised for the intended purposes, benefiting the Muslim community and the country as a whole. (ANI)

