Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 27 (ANI): After 31 people were killed while 58 others were injured in a stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening, Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

CM Stalin also announced financial aid of Rs 1 lakh each to those undergoing medical treatment in hospitals.

The Chief Minister further announced the formation of a one-member Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government.

In a statement, the Chief Minister expressed deep sorrow over the incident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families. Terming the loss "irreparable," he assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to support the victims.

"On receiving the heartbreaking news that 36 people, including eight children and 16 women, lost their lives in the crowd crush at the political campaign meeting of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam in Karur today (27.09.2025), I was deeply shocked and pained," read the statement.

"These priceless lives lost have shaken all our hearts. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have suffered this irreparable loss. I have directed that all those admitted to hospitals for treatment must receive the best possible medical care," it added.

CM Stalin also mentioned that he instructed the District Collectors of Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul to visit Karur with medical teams to assist.

The Tamil Nadu CM also said that he will personally visit Karur tonight to meet the families of those who lost their lives in the incident.

"I will personally visit Karur tonight to meet the families of the victims to offer my condolences and also visit those receiving treatment in hospitals, read the statement.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

Following the incident, the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Tamil Nadu government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed anguish over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Deeply anguished by the tragic accident at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured."

Apart from this, DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, who arrived at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Karur following the Chief Minister's instructions, stated that MK Stalin will visit Karur tomorrow (Sunday) to assess the situation and meet with the victims and their families. He added that instructions have been given to private hospitals not to collect charges from the injured and to provide all necessary medical care.

"Till now, 31 people have died in the stampede, and 58 people have been admitted to the hospital. After the stampede incident, the CM immediately enquired and ordered the district collector, SP, and me to rush to the hospital, advising us to call extra doctors and provide proper treatment...Tomorrow, the Chief Minister will come here himself. As of now, 46 persons are in a private hospital, and 12 persons are admitted to a government hospital for treatment," Senthil Balaji told reporters.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

prayed for the swift recovery of people injured in the incident.

In a post on X, the President said, "Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the early recovery of those injured."

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

The Vice-President also prayed to the Almighty for those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital.

In a post on X, the Vice President wrote, "The tragic incident that occurred at the public meeting held in Karur condolences to the parents who have lost their beloved ones, to their relatives and friends, and to the people of Tamil Nadu who are in inconsolable grief. I pray to the almighty God that those injured and receiving treatment in the hospital may recover fully and swiftly."

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi also expressed deepest condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. He wished for the speedy recovery of the people injured in the incident.

In a post from Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, shortly after the incident, R N Ravi, "Deeply pained and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives, including children, during a political rally in Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur..

In a post on X, Gandhi urged party workers to provide full support to the affected families and work closely with authorities to assist in the ongoing relief efforts.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, that has taken so many precious lives. My heart goes out to their loved ones, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured. I urge Congress workers and leaders to extend every possible support to the victims and their families, and to work closely with the authorities in relief and rescue efforts," he wrote. (ANI)

