Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday expressed deep shock over the unfortunate Karur stampede incident that has claimed the lives of 41 people, and advocated for a standard operating procedure (SOP) to effectively manage large public gatherings to deter such incidents.

"There's no bad time for setting proper SOP for public matters, particularly where there will be huge public assemblies. We are probably too late. We should have a better way of public gathering management, not just in one state, but the entire country," Sitharaman said while addressing a press conference here.

Labelling the stampede incident as "shocking", the Union Finance Minister informed that she and Union Minister of State (MoS) L. Murugan were visiting Karur at the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had tasked them to see the victim families to console them for their loss.

She said that the public didn't have access to food and water during the rally. "Many said there was no water or food given in the meeting. Waited for a long time."

"Karur incident is shocking. The injured were taken to the hospital. The PM called me and L Murugan and advised us both to meet all the families who lost their loved ones in the stampede and inquire about the health of those admitted to the hospital. As per the PM's advice, we came to Karur. The collector showed the stampede spot. We met some of the family members of those who lost their lives. I couldn't even talk or console the family members," Sitharaman said.

She further stated that most of the victims, who were injured and killed in the stampede that occurred during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay's public rally, are from poor families. The Union Minister said that she will apprise PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about her visit.

"Most of them are from poor families. I convey the message of the PM to the family members and the injured. I will tell about my visit to the PM and Home Minister after my return. Through social media, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister expressed their condolences," Sitharaman said.

When asked about a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the stampede incident, she said, "Whether to say, what is fit or not fit for CBI enquiry is not my job."

Speaking about the compensation announced by PM Modi, Sitharaman said that she will ensure that the money is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the victims' families.

"This is what our PM advised, and we have asked for the account numbers of the injured and the family members of the deceased. I will monitor myself and make sure the money announced by the PM is given," she added.

Prime Minister Modi earlier announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

PM Modi also announced an amount of Rs 50,000 each for the people injured in the tragic incident.

The death toll in the Karur stampede incident has risen to 41, after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital succumbed to her injuries. The stampede occurred at TVK chief Vijay's campaign rally in Karur.

Suguna, 65, a resident of Karur district who had been on ventilator support in the intensive care unit, passed away after failing to respond to treatment.

Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic among the crowd. As several attendees fainted, they were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

As this happened, Vijay announced that he would provide financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally. (ANI)

