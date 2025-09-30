Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI): A local court in Karur in Tamil Nadu has sent two Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), functionaries to judicial custody till October 14 in connection with the stampede that occurred at party president and actor Vijay's rally on September 27, which claimed 41 lives so far. The court passed its judgment today.

The two TVK workers - Mathiyazhagan, the party's Karur West District Secretary and MC Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary, were brought to the court by the Karur City Police after their medical examination.

TVK's Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan and Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for TVK chief Vijay's campaign were arrested in connection with the September 27 incident.

While Mathaiyazhagan was arrested on Monday, the Karur police arrested MC Pounraj today.

TVK's lawyer, advocate Manikandan said, "An FIR has been filed against three people - Karur District Secretary and another two people. On behalf of TVK, we have contested that the permission was asked according to the law and the meeting was conducted according to the law. Everything happened to the law. But the Police failed to give sufficient force to the assembly. We had given our letter for 10,000 people..."

"One meeting was cancelled with the advice of the Police...They could have given advice for us that crowd will increase and cannot be controlled. Judge has observed that action will be taken according to law. They have given liberty to file bail application and further steps will be as per law. 14-day judicial custody has been granted by the judge..." the advocate said.

According to police in Chennai YouTuber Felix Gerald was also arrested for allegedly spreading disinformation through his YouTube channel in connection with the stampede incident in Karur.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh on Tuesday said that strict action would be taken against all those found responsible.

"An inquiry commission headed by a retired judge has been formed. If lapses are found, strict action will be taken against those responsible," Mahesh said while addressing the reporters. (ANI)

