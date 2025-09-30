Raipur, September 30: In a shocking incident that rocked Chhattisgarh, Raipur police on Sunday, September 29, recovered the body of a young man from a lodge in the city’s Ganj area. The deceased was allegedly killed by his 16-year-old girlfriend, who later confessed to the crime upon returning to Bilaspur. Police said the girl, a resident of Koni in Bilaspur, had travelled to Raipur on September 28 to meet the deceased.

According to the NDTV report, the deceased was identified as Saddam, who hailed from Bihar and was working as an MS Engineering officer in Abhanpur. Reportedly, the couple had checked into Avon Lodge in Satkar Gali, Raman Mandir Ward, on September 28. Their relationship had reportedly soured after Saddam pressured the girl, who is three months pregnant, to undergo an abortion. He had allegedly threatened her with a knife during an earlier altercation outside the lodge. Raipur Shocker: Boy Lures 3-Year-Old Girl to Isolated Spot, Rapes Her in Chhattisgarh; Victim Critical.

On the night of September 28, while Saddam was asleep, the teenager is said to have picked up the same sharp-edged weapon and slit his throat in a fit of rage. She then locked the room from outside, took his mobile phone, and fled, discarding the lodge key near the railway tracks.

By the following morning, the girl had returned home to Bilaspur, where she confessed the killing to her mother. Shocked, her mother immediately took her to the Koni police station and reported the crime. Acting on her revelation, Raipur police rushed to the lodge and found Saddam’s body soaked in blood. The phone of the deceased is now in police custody, and efforts are underway to trace his family in Bihar. Raipur: Man Punches Woman Twice in Public After Scooty-Bike Collision, Assault Video Goes Viral.

Senior police officials said the investigation is probing whether the murder was premeditated or an act of desperation. “This appears to be both a crime of passion and of desperation. The investigation will establish the circumstances,” an officer said. The minor, described by police as “in conflict with the law,” is currently being interrogated.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

