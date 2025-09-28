Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI): A total of two patients are currently in critical condition and are on ventilator support, and at least 39 were killed after a stampede took place during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, said the state's Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari.

Speaking to ANI, the Director stated that the postmortem and handover of the bodies would be completed before Sunday noon, further noting that the government had arranged accommodation, food, and other necessities.

"The total number of dead bodies we received is 39. The number of patients was 52. Only two patients are critical and on ventilator. Before noon, we will finish all postmortems and hand over the bodies to the family members. Accommodation, food and other things have been arranged by the government." Rajakumari told ANI.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tamilisai Soundarajan appealed for sensitivity in the matter, further stating that all district presidents had been asked to extend assistance if required.

"I am going to Karur to support the distressed. What all support is needed, we will provide. I want to request that instead of making it sensational, let us all act sensibly. Whether they need blood or any kind of medical help, or whether the family needs support, we have also requested our district president and presidents of nearby districts to help them in every possible way. I reached Karur early in the morning. Our state president is also reaching. Union Home Minister had called the Chief Minister and enquired about the situation and offered whatever help the Central government can give. The Prime Minister has very painfully conveyed his message to the country," Soundarajan told ANI.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, S. Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that a case has been registered and an investigation into the incident is underway.

"We will have to get the preliminary investigation done. Thirty-nine people have lost their lives. A case has been registered," the ADGP said.

The tragic incident had occurred during a TVK public meeting, as a massive crowd gathered in Karur on Saturday. (ANI)

