Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI): The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi's Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major contributor to economic growth in Uttar Pradesh, contributing an estimated Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the state's economy since its inauguration on December 13, 2021, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From the corridor's launch on December 13, 2021, to September 30, 2025, over 25.28 crore devotees have visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, reflecting a remarkable surge in both domestic and international tourism. The visitors are attracted by enhanced security measures, better facilities and excellent road connectivity. The 'Modi-Yogi model' is driving the development wheel in Purvanchal.

Due to the enthusiasm of domestic and foreign tourists, people are getting employment on a large scale at the local level. At an average per capita expenditure of Rs 4,000, the state has been gifted Rs 1.25 lakh crore in three and a half years. Religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh is soaring under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission, the Kashi Vishwanath temple has catapulted Uttar Pradesh's economy to new heights. Since Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor in December 2021, more than 252.8 million devotees have visited, and this has provided a boost of Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the state's economy.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, told ANI that the corridor that the construction of the corridor has not only transformed the image of Kashi but has also led to an unprecedented increase in economic activity across the state. The ever-increasing influx of pilgrims and tourists from various parts of the country and around the world is creating significant employment opportunities for local merchants, shopkeepers, boatmen, priests, street vendors, and hoteliers.

The model of religious tourism has given international recognition to the image of Uttar Pradesh.

Under the leadership of the Yogi government, the security environment in Uttar Pradesh has improved. The widening of roads, beautification of ghats, and excellent road connectivity from the airport to the Ganga Ghats have attracted both domestic and international tourists. This model of religious tourism has given Uttar Pradesh a new identity at the national and international level.

The pace of development is accelerating not only in Kashi but in the entire Purvanchal region. According to statistics, each tourist visiting Kashi Vishwanath spends over Rs 5,000 on average. However, with a minimum estimated GDP growth rate of Rs 4,000 per person, the state's economy has seen an economic inflow of approximately 1.25 lakh crore rupees in the past three and a half years. This amount is accelerating the development of not only Varanasi but the entire Purvanchal region.

Seventy per cent of the devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath are from South India, and approximately 15 per cent are from other states and districts. After visiting Kashi, these devotees often visit pilgrimage sites such as Vindhyavasini Dham, Tirtharaj Prayag, Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, and other pilgrimage sites. This creates a ripple effect in the economy, boosting the state's GDP.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mission have created immense employment opportunities for millions of people in Kashi and surrounding areas. He added that the way the religious and cultural city of Kashi has set a new example of development has become a model for the entire country. On the lines of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the development of Ayodhya, Mathura, Chitrakoot, Naimisharanya, and Vindhyachal is accelerating. (ANI)

