Allahabad, Aug 17 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed August 30 as the date for hearing into the maintainability of the decades-old Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case.

The petition questioning the maintainability of the case was filed by the Anjuman Intazamia Masjid committee.

Also Read | ONGC Inks Deal With ExxonMobil for Deepwater Exploration on East, West Coasts of India.

Justice Prakash Padia listed the matter for hearing on August 30.

The suit was earlier filed in 1991 in a Varanasi district court, seeking the restoration of the temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.

Also Read | Axel, Indian Army Dog, Posthumously Awarded With ‘Mention-in Despatches’ for Gallantry in Counter-Terrorist Operation.

The civil judge (senior division), fast track court, Varanasi, had on Apr 8, 2021 directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey of the complex to find out whether a temple was demolished to build the mosque there.

Later, the Allahabad High Court on September 9, 2021 stayed the Varanasi court's order.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)