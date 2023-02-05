Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the last few days, several girls from far-flung areas were seen practising martial arts in capped grounds of Beerwah area of Budgam district.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the girls from a sports academy were seen practising different art forms barefooted in the snow.

"We don't want to stop. We want to continue with our practice barring all odds," said Ayesha Zuhoor, a student of the sports academy.

"We want to progress and take the name of our country forward. We don't have the facility for indoor practice, but still, we want to continue and become an Olympic player," she said.

Speaking about the steps being taught, she said, "Here we are taught steps for our self-defence. I want to request all girls to play this game as it will keep them away from drug addiction."

"We want to play this game and bring medals to Kashmir and our country at international levels. So don't want to stop our practice. Hence, we are practising even in the snow," said Shafia Wani, a student at the Academy.

"We want to prove that not only boys, but girls too can play such games. We don't miss practice even for a single day as we want to make the dreams of our parents come true," she added.

"There was very much snowfall yesterday. However, the girls called me up and said that we want to practice in the snow and don't want to be left behind. The girls have a lot of zeal and stamina," said Sayeed Sujha Shah, the trainer of the academy.

"The snow is very cold and it is very difficult to practice bare footed in the snow. I would request everyone to continue with the practice to continue even if it rains or snows. We are teaching the girls the steps to defend themselves even in the snow." he added.

"I want to request the government to build facilities for the girls and focus on making them good athletes so that they are able to achieve their dreams. We will continue with the practice" said Shah. (ANI)

