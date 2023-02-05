Mumbai, February 5: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday announced the Preliminary Written Test results for Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for Preliminary written examination can check their results on the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board released the exam results for SCT PC (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT PC (APSP) (Men) in the Police Department. The SLPRB conducted the Police Constable Preliminary Written Test (qualifying test) on January 22. The exams were held at 35 locations and 997 examination centres across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Steps To Check AP Police Constable Prelims Result 2023:

Visit the official website of SLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in

Click on the SCT PC PWT result on the homepage

A new page will open

Enter your login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print for future reference

According to officials data shared by the board, a total of 4,59,182 candidates appeared for the preliminary exam, out of which 95,208 qualified. Besides the Preliminary written examination results, the SLPRB also released the final answer key.

Candidates must note that the scanned OMR Sheets will be available from 10 am, February 5 to 5 pm on February 7. All candidates who have qualified the exam can now appear for stage II for appearing in PMT/PET, whose forms can be filled from Feb 13 to Feb 20.

