Srinagar, Apr 15 (PTI) Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir zone, V K Birdi, on Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the Valley to ensure seamless coordination among various security agencies.

Birdi chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Kashmir, a spokesperson said.

He said the meeting was attended by senior officers from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army, the Border Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Sashastra Seema Bal among other forces and agencies.

During the session, Birdi underscored the need for heightened vigilance in view of potential threats and directed officers to strengthen intelligence networks, secure vulnerable points, and maintain effective area domination, the spokesperson said.

Birdi emphasised intensified patrolling, enhanced visibility at key locations, and strict adherence to established standard operating procedures, he said.

Highlighting the importance of synergy among all security and intelligence wings, the IGP Kashmir called for robust inter-agency coordination and comprehensive emergency preparedness.

Birdi reiterated the need for unified and proactive efforts to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of high-profile events across the Union Territory, the spokesperson said.

