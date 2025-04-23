New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Amritpal Singh, a native of Jammu and Kashmir, said that the situation had become 'tense' in the union territory and that it was saddening that the perpetrators had 'targeted' people and carried out a 'genocide.'

"The situation in J&K is very tense. It is a very sad day for the people of J&K. Innocent people have been murdered. This is genocide, target killing. People are being killed in the name of religion, and murderers are roaming free there," Singh told ANI.

Reflecting the collective sentiment of many Kashmiris, Singh questioned the safety of living in the region, adding, "We have to think about whether we should stay in J&K or not. As Kashmiris, we are sad, and our hearts are filled with grief. We are also at a loss for words."

He urged the government to act decisively. "The government should take strict action on this incident and give an answer to terrorism," he stated, stressing the need for immediate steps to ensure the safety of civilians.

Singh called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take "strict action against the murderers" and address the rising threat of terror in the valley.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today expressed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in Pahalgam and vowed that the government would respond with firm action and reiterated India's uncompromising stand against terrorism.

Addressing the nation, Singh said, "I want to repeat India's resolve against terrorism. We have a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism... I want to assure the countrymen that the government will take every necessary step. We will not only reach the perpetrators of this act but also the actors behind the scenes... The accused will soon see a loud and clear response, I want to assure the country."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

Following the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on tourists, families, friends, and neighbours of the victims across the country mourned the loss of loved ones on Wednesday, and strongly condemned the attack.

Different state governments have released statements talking about certain people from the respective states losing their lives in the attack.

Ministers and officials from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, and more have talked about the deaths of residents of their respective states.

Some state officials have also reached Srinagar to facilitate the smooth travel of the families affected by the attack.

Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the security situation at the site of the terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow.

The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence, earlier in the day.

Amit Shah walked around the area amid tight security and was briefed by top officials on the current situation and ongoing operations.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team - led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer - visited Baisaran a day after terrorists gunned down a group of tourists in the picturesque meadow, which is located around five kilometres from Pahalgam town in Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Official sources privy to the development told ANI that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation.

The NIA team is expected to conduct a thorough assessment of the attack site, collect forensic evidence, and help in identifying those responsible for the carnage. (ANI)

