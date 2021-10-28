Noida, Oct 28 (PTI) Three Kashmiri students arrested in Agra for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans were on Thursday booked for sedition, Uttar Pradesh Police officials said.

The three students, two of them aged 20 and one 21, were also remanded in 14-day judicial custody by an Agra court, the officials said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day had said the sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup match.

"The three students were arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was lodged against them at the Jagdishpura police station. They were accused of raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the wake of an India-Pakistan T20 cricket match and posting celebratory messages on social media after Pakistan's victory," a police official told PTI.

On Friday, they were produced in a magistrate's court in Agra, which remanded them in 14-day judicial custody, the official said.

"The FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity). Section 124A (sedition) of the IPC was included on Friday in the case," the police official said.

The trio studies in a private college in Agra.

