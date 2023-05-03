Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): In recent years, the traditional Shikaras of Kashmir have become a popular attraction for tourists, and this year, the demand for these iconic boats has surged.

Shikara artisans like Malik Nisar Ahmed are working tirelessly to keep pace with orders, with more than 40 on his plate at his 40-year-old factory on the famous Dal Lake.

The rise in demand for Shikaras can be attributed to the increasing number of visitors to Kashmir, with Shikara rides on the Dal Lake becoming a top attraction. As this trend has only grown stronger, the work of artisans like Nisar Ahmed has increased significantly.

While the surge in demand is great for business, it also poses challenges for artisans. Nisar Ahmed notes the difficulty in obtaining suitable pine wood of the required length. Despite these challenges, he remains committed to meeting the needs of his customers.

With the tourism season in Kashmir starting earlier this year, the increase in demand for Shikaras is set to boost the tourism sector and increase the income of people directly or indirectly connected with it. The charming Daisen Shikaras manufactured in Nisar Ahmed's factory is a sight to behold on the Dal Lake, a testament to the enduring allure of Kashmir's traditional boats. (ANI)

