Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the audio tape controversy, alleging that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was misusing government agencies to save his post.

The BJP leader said phone tapping is a violation of privacy and it is conducted after permission from the home department.

"Chief Minister Gehlot is also conspiring to intimidate and threaten legislators by misusing government agencies to remain in power," Kataria told reporters.

"The CBI should conduct an inquiry in the matter," he said.

He questioned if the ruling Congress has the majority in the state assembly then why its MLAs have been kept in a hotel.

There had been infighting between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot since the government formation, which led to the present circumstances, Kataria said.

"All the allegations made by the Congress on the BJP are false. The Congress alleges that the BJP and its leaders are plotting to topple the Gehlot government, which is wrong," he said.

As the question mark over the survival of the Congress-led government in the desert state loomed large, two audio clips remained at the centre of the Rajasthan political tangle with attention shifting, even if momentarily, from the Congress' internecine Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot feud to its battle with the BJP.

Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act in connection with the two clips of conversations purportedly regarding a "conspiracy" to topple Gehlot's rule -- thrown into instability by rebel MLAs led by Pilot.

