Kathua/Jammu, Jan 9 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the administration, alleging that Jammu and Kashmir's electricity has been diverted to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, leaving the people of the Union Territory to suffer.

Abdullah reiterated the demand for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and said without it, several challenges cannot be addressed.

"Look at the state of electricity here. We do not have electricity but our electricity has been given to Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh by the honourable Lieutenant Governor.

"Where will we go? Where will we get electricity from? Nobody thought about this. Nobody considered this," Abdullah told a public rally in Kathua district.

He said, "We are the owners of power (electricity)... one day even their (LG and BJP's) (political) power will be gone — just wait and see. The Almighty will bring justice one day, but it takes time."

Abdullah stressed the urgency of restoring statehood.

"It is true that until statehood is restored, we cannot do many things. But that too will come soon," he said, expressing hope for a brighter future.

Emphasising the importance of unity, Abdullah said, "Religion is good. Religion can never be bad.

"People can be bad — we, people like us, have made religion look bad. It is we who have misused religion for our purposes. I urge you to live in harmony. Only then will the Almighty help us."

He said the region has "secular ethos" and added, "If I had been born in Jawaharlal Nehru's house, I would have been a Kashmiri Pandit. And if Indira Gandhi had been born in my house, she would have been a Muslim.

"But who decided this? It was the one who is greater than all of us. Have faith in Him," the former chief minister said.

Abdullah expressed concern over rising inflation and corruption.

"The cost of medicines has increased and inflation has risen significantly. Today, corruption has reached such heights that money is demanded for everything — as if money will take us to God," he said, adding that those involved in corruption would be held accountable.

The NC chief accused the government of failing to deliver on its promises.

"You voted for them because they told you that you were in danger. But for 10 years, they have ruled over you and yet they couldn't even build a primary school," he said.

He also lamented the stopping of the traditional Darbar Move and its consequences.

"At that point, they celebrated it with slogans, couplings and sweets. Now you are being removed from your houses, your lands are being snatched and your government jobs are being given to outsiders. We will try to solve your problems," he promised.

Abdullah underscored the importance of collective efforts to build a prosperous state.

"If one eye is Jammu then the other is Kashmir. If one eye loses its vision, can you see clearly?" he asked, adding, "If we want to build this state, then all people, whether they are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians or anyone else, must work together," Abdullah said.

Calling for honesty and integrity, he said "If you work with honesty, you must continue to work with honesty. It should not be that where you need cement, you use sand instead. Dishonesty must be eliminated to pave the way for progress."

