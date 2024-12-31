Jammu, Dec 31 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday criticised the authorities for adopting "repressive measures" to handle the protests in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi, and sought the immediate intervention of the lieutenant governor to secure the release of detained leaders.

The party emphasised the need to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue. The Congress said that this step was crucial if the authorities were sincere about finding an amicable solution to the ongoing crisis.

People have been agitating in Katra against the proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project.

“The authorities are adopting repressive measures to handle the situation in Katra. We seek the immediate intervention of the Lieutenant Governor to secure the release of detained leaders. There is a need to create a conducive atmosphere for dialogue,” Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Tariq Hameed Karra told reporters here.

Karra criticised the administration's approach in dealing with the Katra situation.

“The representatives of the protestors are being meted out ill-treatment and detained. Such actions have further vitiated the atmosphere for dialogue and are inconsistent with the claims of the shrine board authorities to find an amicable solution by taking all stakeholders on board,” he said.

The Congress had intervened from day one, on November 27, through the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Karra said.

“A high-level delegation of the party visited Katra to express solidarity with the agitating people. However, the current repressive approach will not yield positive results,” he added.

Karra questioned why only Congress leaders were allegedly denied permission to go to Katra to meet the people, while leaders of other political parties were allowed to visit or join the cause.

“We have approached the highest authority, the lieutenant governor, to intervene in the matter and ensure the release of all detained leaders if a solution through dialogue is truly desired. The Congress party has also sought the earliest appointment with the LG to discuss the situation and conveyed its desire to send a high-powered delegation to meet the people,” he said.

Karra criticised the administration for showing “unnecessary haste and repression” and said this conveyed a wrong message, particularly regarding the livelihood concerns of pony-walas, pithu-walas, Palkiwalas, local traders, shopkeepers, transporters, vendors, and the religious sentiments of the people.

He also expressed concern about the hardships faced by the pilgrims due to the prevailing situation in Katra.

