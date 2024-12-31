Jaipur, December 31: Panic gripped people due to gas leakage at an industrial unit in the Vishwakarma industrial area here on Tuesday, officials said, adding no casualties occurred. The incident happened at the Ajmera gas plant where two big tankers were installed for the storage of CO2 gas. The valve of the tanker broke due to gas pressure, Assistant Fire Officer, Vishwakarma, Bhanwar Singh Hada said. Jaipur Gas Leak: Carbon Dioxide Leaks Due to Broken Valve at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan, SDRF Rushes to Scene (Watch Video).

Carbon Dioxide Leak in Jaipur

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Today at 4:08 pm, information was received that due to the breakage of the valve of the tank of Ajmera Oxygen Plant in VKI Road, carbon dioxide was leaking. The rescue team reached the spot and saw that nothing was visible for 200 meters. As per the… pic.twitter.com/o0zmrQgWdL — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

He said that the situation was completely controlled by the fire brigade. The leakage led to zero visibility in the area, officials said. SHO Rajendra Sharma said gas was filled in a tanker of the plant on Saturday. He said that a police team reached the spot with fire brigade and got the main valve of the plant closed to stop the leakage.

