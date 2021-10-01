Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya at the reopening of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. (Photo/ANI)

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have reopened once again for tourists starting Friday.

The inaugural ceremony that took place today was attended by State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and PCCF (Wildlife) Amit Sahai.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 2 Held for Raping Class 10 Student in Dakshina Kannada District.

"Momentous occasion for Assam forest and Assam's rich tourism platform as we open the majestic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today for nature lovers and tourists for the year 2021-22. My Hon'ble Cabinet Colleague Shri Atul Bora, senior forest officials and other dignitaries joined today's occasion," tweeted Parimal Suklabaidya, State Forest Minister.

As of now, only two ranges-- Kohora and Bagori, are being re-opened for jeep safari whereas Agoratoli and Burhapur range and elephant safari will be re-opened later.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Surrenders After Killing Neighbour in Amroha, Says 'She Used To Fight a Lot'.

The park was closed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent monsoon season.

Last month, 13 animal casualties were reported due to drowning at the National Park after incessant rain in the area. Rains have also lead to poorer road conditions in the national park creating hindrances to undertake the famous safari in the park. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)