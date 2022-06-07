Bokakhat (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): In view of the probable flood situation in Kaziranga National Park and to protect wild animals as well as human lives during the emergent situation, the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Magistrate has imposed various restrictions.

It has regulated the speed of vehicles in the exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 Cr. P.C. in the stretch of NH-37 starting from the Panbari animal corridor to District/ Sub-Divisional Western boundary near Bagori.

An order issued on June 6 by Dr Neha Yadav, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bokakhat in Assam's Golaghat district, stated that it has been reported that the water level in Brahmaputra river is in a rising trend and that IMD has forecasted heavy monsoon rainfall in the region in the coming days.

"During high flood season, the wild animals of the Kaziranga National Park have a natural tendency to migrate for shelter towards the Karbi Anglong Hills thereby crossing NH-37. While migrating, there is every likelihood of wild animals falling prey to the hands of miscreants or meeting with accidents that may put the lives of passengers as well as wild animals at risk. There are sufficient grounds to regulate the speed of the vehicles and impose restrictions in the scheduled area, so as to protect human lives and wild animals, do hereby impose restrictions in the exercise of the powers conferred U/S 144 Cr. P.C.," said the order.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bokakhat, directed that no vehicle shall exceed the speed limit of 40 km per hour; no vehicle shall park along the National Highway 37 which may obstruct the safe passage of wild animals, birds, reptiles, etc. during migration; no harm/ injury shall be caused to wild animals, birds, reptiles etc. taking shelter on the NH-37; and no lethal weapon shall be carried in and around the National Park.

The order has come into force from June 6 and will remain in force until further order and violation of the order will invite prosecution U/S 188 IPC and other relevant laws. (ANI)

