Kaziranga (Assam) [India], July 14 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park's first-ever Grassland Bird Survey has identified 43 species, including one critically endangered, two endangered, and six vulnerable species. The survey also documented several regional endemic birds.

In a landmark step for wildlife conservation in Northeast India, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve officially released its First Grassland Bird Survey report, marking a significant milestone in the documentation and protection of grassland-dependent bird species in the Brahmaputra floodplains.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that the extensive survey, conducted between March 18 and May 25, spanned the Eastern Assam, Biswanath, and Nagaon Wildlife Divisions.

"Utilising a combination of point count surveys and passive acoustic monitoring, the initiative represents the first dedicated attempt to assess grassland avifauna across this ecologically critical landscape. A total of 43 grassland bird species were recorded, including 1 Critically Endangered, 2 Endangered, and 6 Vulnerable species, along with several species endemic to the region, as per the IUCN Red List. The survey placed special emphasis on ten focal species that are either globally threatened or endemic to the Brahmaputra floodplains: Bengal Florican, Swamp Francolin, Finn's Weaver, Swamp Grass Babbler, Jerdon's Babbler, Slender-billed Babbler, Black-breasted Parrotbill, Marsh Babbler, Bristled Grassbird, and Indian Grassbird," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

The Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve further said that the key highlight of the survey was to find the breeding colony of the endangered Finn's Weaver (Ploceus megarhynchus).

"This remarkable bird (a LIFER for many birdwatchers), a master nest-builder atop trees, is a vital indicator of grassland health. These species serve as ecological indicators of the health and integrity of floodplain grasslands. A key highlight of the study was the deployment of passive acoustic recorders, enabling non-invasive and continuous monitoring even in inaccessible or high-risk areas. This approach significantly improved species detection, especially of shy and cryptic birds, enhancing the overall accuracy and depth of the findings. The report identifies several critical grassland habitats within Kaziranga that support significant populations of threatened and endemic species. Notably, the discovery of a breeding colony of the Endangered Finn's Weaver in the Kohora Range marks a pivotal finding and reinforces the need for focused habitat protection and management," Dr Ghosh said.

She also said that the report is the result of a collaborative effort by a dedicated team of forest officials, scientists, and conservationists.

Expert enumerators included bird experts and scientists such as Dr Asad R Rahmani, Dr Anwar Uddin Choudhury, Dr Ranjan Kumar Das, Dr Udayan Borthakur, Dr Sonali Ghosh, Chiranjib Bora, Dr Smarajit Ojah, Dr Biswajit Chakdar, Shyamal Saikia, Hina Brahma, Dr Leons Mathew Abraham, Sujan Chatterjee, Abidur Rahman, Bitupan Kalita, Arif Hussain, Jugal Borah, Rahul Sarma, Luson Prakash Gogoi, Dipankar Deka, Neeraj Bora, Arun C Vignesh, Khagesh Pegu, and Rajib Hazarika.

"The Survey report was released by the Minister of Environment Forest and Climate change in an event on 11th July at Kaziranga and he appreciated the efforts of the Park authorities to document lesser known aspects of biodiversity in the Park. This report represents an important first step in the long-term conservation of grassland birds. It emphasises the need for continued ecological monitoring and adaptive management to safeguard these fragile ecosystems. This pioneering work reaffirms Kaziranga's stature not only as a stronghold for charismatic megafauna but also as a critical refuge for avian biodiversity within the Indo-Burma biodiversity hotspot," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

She further added that the report serves as a model for integrating rigorous science into protected area management, offering a replicable template for other landscapes across India and beyond.

On the other hand, Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary wrote on X, "Thrilled to share that Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve's first-ever grassland survey has recorded 43 grassland bird species--including 1 Critically Endangered, 2 Endangered, and 6 Vulnerable species, plus several regional endemics. The Brahmaputra floodplain ecosystem boasts the highest diversity of grassland obligate birds in India, reflecting the habitat's robust health and effective protection. Our commitment to science-backed management continues strong!." (ANI)

