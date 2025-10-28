Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and Telangana Leader of Opposition (LoP) K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday arrived at the residence of party MLA Harish Rao to pay tributes to the late Tanneeru Satyanarayana Rao, who passed away this morning.

Satyanarayana, father of former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao, passed away this morning due to health-related issues.

Also Read | Cyclone Montha: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews Odisha's Preparedness As Cyclonic Storm Nears Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) visited the residence of party MLA and senior leader Harish Rao to offer condolences following the demise of Tanneeru Satyanarayana Rao.

KTR reached Rao's residence in Hyderabad and paid his respects to the mortal remains of Satyanarayana, observing a moment of silence and interacting with family members to offer solace.

Also Read | Is Koilwar Bridge in Bihar on the Verge of Collapse? East Central Railway Issues Clarification After Pictures Go Viral.

He also announced the cancellation of all party events, including the Jubilee Hills election campaign activities.

Meanwhile, BRS president KCR expressed condolences over the death of T Satyanarayana, who was the husband of his sister Akka Lakshmibai. Recalling the bond KCR shared with his brother-in-law, the BRS chief expressed sorrow over his demise. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul of Satyanarayana.

"Immediately upon receiving the information, KCR called Harish Rao and consoled him, offering comfort to the family members. He conveyed his deepest sympathies," BRS posted on X.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also expressed condolences on the passing away of Satyanarayana. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and extended his deep sympathies to Rao and his family.

The body of Satyanarayana was laid to rest at Rao's residence at Krinss Villas in Hyderabad, where family, friends, and party workers paid their respects. The funeral will be held this afternoon at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam Crematorium in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

"We regret to inform you that Harish Rao's father, Thanniru Satyanarayana, has passed away. On behalf of the BRS party, we express our deepest condolences. The mortal remains of Thanniru Satyanarayana will be kept at his residence, Krins Villas, in Hyderabad, for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held today afternoon at Film Nagar Mahaprasthana," BRS posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)