Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy on Monday hit out at Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and Telangana Minister Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao and accused KCR of running a 30 per cent commission government.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, the TPCC chief said, "If KTR tells me which Rythu Vedika he will come to, I will come there, whether it is in Sircilla, Chintamadaka or Gajwel. Let's debate on 24-hour electricity with evidence. KTPS, Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal projects have been invited for a tender of Rs 45,730 crores. 30 per cent of it was taken as a commission by KCR. This is a 30 per cent commission government and KCR is a thief who looted Rs 15,000 crores in tenders."

He said, "The government is using free electricity for its corruption. The construction of thermal power plants has been brought to the fore for KCR's corruption, ignoring the central government's promise to provide electricity at a low price. Congress increased the power generation capacity beyond the requirement by encouraging the public and private sectors in the country."

"The Congress party has provided electricity to 1 lakh 5 thousand villages in the country. Corruption is being done under the pretext of solving the power deficit in Telangana through the construction of thermal power projects," he added.

Attacking KCR over the construction of thermal plants, TPCC Chief said, "There is corruption going on under the guise of the construction of thermal plants. BHEL does only electrical work and does not do civil work in the construction of plants. KCR is handing over such civil works to his followers. KCR has put BHEL in the forefront because people would question him about corruption. We demand to reveal the costs of projects and companies to which works are delegated from BHEL." (ANI)

