New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The keel laying of the second Fast Patrol Vessel (FPV), plate cutting of the fifth FPV under the 14 FPV project, and girder laying ceremonies for the second and third indigenously built Air Cushion Vehicles (ACVs) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) were held on Thursday at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, and Chowgule's Rassaim Yard, Goa, respectively, a release said.

The ceremonies were graced by Inspector General Harman Preet Singh, Deputy Director General (Technical), Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard) and Inspector General Sudhir Sahni, TM, Deputy Director General (M&M), Coast Guard Headquarters, respectively. Senior officials from MDL, Chowgule & Company, and ICG were also present on the occasion.

The contract for the design and construction of 14 FPVs was concluded with MDL on 24 January 2024.

These water-jet-propelled vessels, with an approximate displacement of 340 tons, are designed for coastal security, search and rescue, and law enforcement operations and feature a minimum indigenous content of 60 per cent.

Each FPV is equipped with indigenously built gearboxes by Triveni, Mysore, and water jets by MJP India.

The vessels will also feature state-of-the-art machinery, including AI-based predictive maintenance systems and multipurpose drones, underscoring the integration of advanced technologies into India's maritime defence capabilities.

The contract for six ACVs, signed with the Ministry of Defence on 24 Oct 2024, marks a major milestone under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It reinforces the Government of India's commitment to self-reliance in advanced maritime platforms.

These state-of-the-art hovercraft, based on the proven Griffon Hoverwork (UK) design, are being indigenously built with over 50% local content. Once commissioned, they will represent a technological leap in India's coastal security infrastructure.

According to the relase, capable of high-speed patrolling, reconnaissance, interception, interdiction, and all-weather search-and-rescue operations, the ACVs will serve as agile force multipliers, ensuring swift response and seamless mobility across shallow waters, marshes, and open seas.

The Keel Laying, Plate Cutting, and Girder Laying ceremonies mark significant milestones in the overall project timeline. The 14 FPVs and 6 ACVs are being built in consonance with the nation's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and will greatly augment the Indian Coast Guard's presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The landmark collaboration between the ICG, MDL, and M/s Chowgule and Company Pvt. Ltd. underscores India's growing prowess in indigenous shipbuilding, a testament to innovation, vision, and national pride, truly riding on the cushion of air. (ANI)

