Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 24 (ANI): Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday called for keeping religion and politics separate, warning that their growing overlap is leading to disputes, tensions, and social unrest.

Her remarks came amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and allegations that a Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a ritual dip at the Sangam.

Also Read | Faridabad Horror: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Daughter by Hitting Her With Rolling Pin After She Fails To Write Numbers From 1 to 50, Accused Arrested.

In a post on X on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh Diwas, Mayawati said that in recent years, interference by political figures in religious festivals, holidays, worship rituals, and bathing ceremonies has increased not only in Uttar Pradesh but across the country.

She said this trend is giving rise to new conflicts and concerns among the public. Citing the Prayagraj bathing ceremony dispute as a "fresh example," Mayawati cautioned that "linking religion with politics for narrow political gains carries inherent dangers".

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Bodies of 35-Year-Old Woman and Her Infant Son Found in Well in Damoh's Tendukheda; Investigation Underway.

The BSP chief stressed that "the Constitution and laws of the country clearly envision keeping politics away from religion and religion away from politics, while prioritising public welfare and people-centric governance".

She also extended greetings to the people of the state on Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

Her comments come amid sharp political exchanges over the alleged prevention of Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati from taking a dip at the Sangam during the Magh Mela.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav earlier accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of violating the traditions of Sanatan Dharma. He said saints and sages are a source of pride and that meeting them during major religious events to seek blessings is an integral part of religious tradition.

Yadav alleged that the BJP, through its officials, had deliberately insulted saints and sages and was failing to uphold constitutional values, brotherhood, and cultural traditions.

However, the Prayagraj administration has rejected the allegations. Divisional Commissioner Saumya Agarwal said the Shankaracharya arrived without prior permission, accompanied by around 200 followers, despite heavy crowding at the Sangam. She claimed that barricades were broken and the return route was blocked for nearly three hours, causing inconvenience to devotees and posing a serious safety risk. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)