New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended his support to Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' and appealed to people especially lawyers to join it to fight injustice.

Kapil Sibal on Saturday announced that he was setting up a new platform to fight injustice prevailing in the country. He also sought the support of chief ministers and leaders of opposition parties.

Also Read | Protest Across #Kerala over Raids on Asianet

Read: – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister said, "Kapil Sibal is a well-known lawyer of our country, who is very active when it comes to social and political issues. Yesterday, he has started a campaign called Insaf Ke Sipahi. Through this initiative, he wants to connect people belonging to various sections of society, especially lawyers across the country."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener further said it is a very good initiative by Kapil Sibal.

Also Read | Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests Absconding Hit Team Kodagu District Head of PFI.

"If we look at the history of the world, be it the American Revolution or the French Revolution, lawyers took part in all of them. Kapil Sibal wants to connect lawyers from all over the country. And to connect them he has also launched a website called Insaaf Ke Sipahi.com. I appeal to the lawyers and people of the country to join this initiative and make every possible effort to help aggrieved persons get justice, wherever there is injustice with anybody," he added.

"This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibbal Sahib. I appeal to all that everyone should join them and together we will fight against injustice," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Hitting out at the BJP-led central government, senior advocate Sibal on Saturday said the Centre 'overturned' eight elected governments and that the 10th schedule has become a "defectors' paradise".

Claiming that the government had pitted itself against the citizens, Sibal said the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, which is intended to stop political defections motivated by the promise of office, material advantages, or other similar factors, was being misused under the current regime.

The anti-defection statute, which was brought into force in 1985, was made stricter in 2002 to prevent political switchovers.

"The 10th schedule has become a defectors' paradise. After 2014, 8 governments were overturned. No other democratic country in the world does this by paying money or taking money from people," Sibal said at a press conference in the national capital on Saturday.

He said the CBI cannot act without the permission of the central government while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) can go anywhere without seeking the permission of the central government.

"The CBI cannot take action without the permission of the central government but the Enforcement Directorate can go anywhere without seeking the consent of the central government. The fact of the matter is that we are in a situation where we see the government versus the citizens but we want a government for citizens, not against," he said.

He said he has launched a dedicated website, 'Insaaf ke Sipahi', and would urge fellow lawyers io raise their voices against injustice through this cyber platform.

Referring to the recovery of Rs 6 crore in alleged bribe money during a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta on a sitting BJP MLA Maadal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Maadal, the former Union minister said that no action has yet been taken against the MLA's son. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)