New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of neglecting critical issues in the national capital.

Tiwari criticised the AAP government and alleged that 21,000 deaths in Delhi over the past decade were linked to water pollution.

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Major Mishap Averted As Goods Train Splits Into 2 Parts After Coupling Breaks Near Kharia-Pipra Halt, Services Resume.

He said Kejriwal had failed to address worsening pollution, halted pensions for the elderly and neglected the issuance of ration cards for the poor.

He further accused Kejriwal of protecting "illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas" and blamed him for Delhi's deteriorating law and order.

Also Read | PM Modi's Lok Sabha Address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Hails India's Journey Since Constitution Adoption As 'Extraordinary' During Day 2 of Samvidhan Debate.

"Arvind Kejriwal does not want to talk about the responsibilities given to him. Today, we are breathing poison, but he never addresses this. Why does he want to hide these issues?" Tiwari told PTI videos.

The BJP MP's response came after Kejriwal stepped up his criticism of the BJP-led central government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the capital.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal cited incidents such as recent bomb threats at schools and IGI Airport, arguing that Delhi is being labeled the "crime capital" of India. He also sought a meeting with Shah to discuss the issue.

With assembly elections due in February next year, both parties are ramping up their attacks on each other. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is seeking to return to power after 25 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)