New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and enquired about the health of his ailing father and former Jharkhand Chief Minister, Shibu Soren.

In a post on X, the former Delhi Chief Minister expressed his concern and wished Shibu Soren a speedy recovery.

"Today, I visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and met with Jharkhand Chief Minister and friend Hemant Soren to enquire about the well-being of his father and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren. I pray to God that he recovers quickly and returns home soon," Kejriwal wrote.

Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand CM and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) 'founder patron', was admitted to the hospital a few weeks back.

Earlier on June 26, President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing Shibu Soren at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The President also met his son and Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren.

President of India's X handle stated, "President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shri Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She met Shri Soren's son and Chief Minister of Jharkhand Shri Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shri Shibu Soren's health."

On June 25, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also met with the Soren family to inquire about the former CM's health, adding in a post, "I met with the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand and Rajya Sabha MP Shri Shibu Soren Ji today at Gangaram Hospital in Delhi to inquire about his health and discussed the progress of his treatment with the attending doctors. I pray to God for his speedy and complete recovery."

On July 9, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met with the Jharkhand CM in Delhi and discussed the health of the 'Dishom Guru,' a title given to Shibu Soren.

Shibu Soren, who was serving as the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was elected as the 'Founder Patron' of the party in the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of JMM in April this year. Hemant Soren was elected as the new party president. (ANI)

