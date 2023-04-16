New Delhi, April 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said.

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team, they said. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Summons Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning on April 16.

Watch Video: Arvind Kejriwal Leaves CBI Headquarters

ज़ुल्म और अत्याचार के ख़िलाफ़ हम जनता की आवाज़ और उम्मीद बनकर आख़िरी साँस तक लड़ेंगे। ईश्वर हमारे साथ हैं। pic.twitter.com/fGgOiU5Wzk — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 16, 2023

Kejriwal waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning. The chief minister had a lunch break during the day, they said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says Those Who Sent Manish Sisodia to Jail Are Enemies of the Country (Watch Video).

AAP leader Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 after nearly eight hours of questioning in the case with officials saying his answers were not satisfactory. He later quit as deputy chief minister of Delhi.

Senior officials of the agency remained present in the office on Sunday to keep an eye on the development, a normal course whenever a VIP comes to the agency, they said. The Aam Aadmi Party held protests in many areas against the CBI's summons to Kejriwal and several top leaders were detained by police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)