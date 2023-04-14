Delhi Chief Minister Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that there are several anti-national forces in the country that don't want the country to progress. "Who doesn't want quality education for the children of the poor & Dalits of the country?" he asked. Kejriwal further said that all those who didn't want it sent Manish Sisodia to jail. "Those who sent him to jail are enemies of the country...," he added. Meanwhile, the CBI has summoned Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the Delhi Excise Polic Case. Delhi Excise Policy Case: CBI Summons Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning on April 16.

#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says, "We have several anti-national forces in the country that don't want the country to progress. Who doesn't want quality education for the children of the poor & Dalits of the country?... All those who didn't want it sent Manish Sisodia to… pic.twitter.com/QjuW37lfd8 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

