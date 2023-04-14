In the latest development in the Delhi excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to reports, the CBI summoned AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 in order to question him in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The summon to Arvind Kejriwal comes at a time when AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is in jail in connection with the same case. So far, the investigation agency has made several arrests in connection with the matter. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court Sends Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody Till April 5, AAP Leader Asks for Religious Books.

CBI Summons Arvind Kejriwal

CBI summons Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 to question him in the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/jlStNKhU2Y — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)