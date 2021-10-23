New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Ahead of Diwali, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on October 26.

Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla darshan', informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Saturday.

Also Read | Pune Artist Duped Of Rs 80,000 By Online Fraudster On Pretext of Placing Order; Case Registered.

Earlier, in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath decided to rename Faizabad railway junction as Ayodhya Cantt. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)