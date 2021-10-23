Pune, October 23: An artist from Maharashtra's Pune was duped for Rs 80,000 by online fraudsters. The 54-year-old painter was cheated of his money by a woman on the pretext of placing an order of a painting. The woman contacted the artist on May 1 last year through social media. The fraudster emailed the artist to draw a painting of a photograph within a week. She also offered him to pay Rs 1.20 lakh for the painting. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Woman Duped Of Rs 76,200 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Indian Army Officer; Case Registered.

As per a report published in Hindustan Times, the woman also sent an image of a cheque of a local Cooperative Bank issued in favour of the artist. She also told the victim that the hard copy would reach him soon. Later, the artist received a call from a man. He claimed to be from the customs department. He told him that the cheque got stuck at customs clearance and asked the artist to make transactions from different accounts so that the cheque could be released. Pune Woman Duped Of Rs 73.5 Lakh By Online Fraudster She Met Through Dating App; Case Registered.

The painter fell in the trape and transferred a total of Rs 80,000. After he realised that he was duped for his money, the artist approached the police. A complaint was lodged with the cyber police. Based on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 419 (personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. Relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were also added. The case was transferee to the Dattawadi police. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter to nab the accused.

