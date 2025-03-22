New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) In his first notable public appearance since his party's debacle in the Delhi assembly polls last month, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will take part in a political programme at the party office here to mark the Shaheed Diwas on Sunday.

This will also be Kejriwal's first public appearance after returning from a Vipasana session in Punjab earlier this month.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party said Kejriwal will be joined by senior leaders in paying tributes to martyrs at the Shaheed Diwas event at the party headquarters.

All AAP office-bearers, MLAs, councillors and leaders will participate in the event.

AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party formed committees for each Lok Sabha seat in the city for the 'Ek Shaam, Shaheedon Ke Naam' event and they have completed their preparations.

The event is scheduled to start at 4 PM on Sunday.

"March 23 is the day Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Aam Aadmi Party organises a programme at the party headquarters every year on this day. This year as well, the event is being held. This will be the AAP's first major programme after the Delhi elections," he said.

The AAP faced a drubbing at the hands of the BJP in the February 5 Assembly polls. While the BJP won 48 of the 70 seats, the AAP's tally reduced from 62 in 2020 to just 22.

"The AAP's objective is to spread the ideology for which our martyrs sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, ensuring that their vision reaches the people," Rai said.

