Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 23 (ANI): A 21-year-old married woman was found hanging in Aluva in Ernakulam district after filing a complaint with the police and National and State Women Commission accusing her husband and his family of harassment for dowry, the police said.

The body of the woman identified as Moufiya Parween, who was an LLB student, was found hanging in her room at her house on Tuesday. A suicide note was recovered from her room in which she alleged that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and in-laws and also behaved badly.

Also Read | Power Minister RK Singh Flags Off Reconstruction Works Worth Rs 22.5 Crore for Flood-Affected Uttarakhand.

She was pursuing law from a private college in Thodupuzha at Idukki district.

K Karthick, Aluva Rural Superintendent of Police said that the post-mortem of the body has been completed and action will be taken as per the investigation report.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Bhopal: 20-Year-Old Youth Duped Of Rs 97,129 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating Executive Of Online Payment Wallet Company.

"A case has been registered in connection with the death. Steps are being taken to alter the sections in the case. The Aluva Deputy SP has been directed to investigate the case. A post-mortem has been completed. The investigation is ongoing. Action will be taken as per the investigation report of the Deputy SP. The girl had lodged a complaint with the National Commission for Women on October 10. We received the complaint on November 11. What is said in the suicide note is unfortunate. The Deputy SP has been asked to look into this. I will respond to the allegations after receiving the investigation report," Karthick said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)