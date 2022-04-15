Kochi, Apr 15 (PTI) Acting on a tip-off, Kerala Police on Friday seized nearly 250 kilograms of ganja from Perumbavoor near here, which was allegedly being smuggled inside a tanker in a concealed manner.

Police arrested a Tamil Nadu native and impounded the truck registered in the neighbouring state.

"We received information that the contraband was being smuggled in a water tanker truck. During a vehicle check, we identified the tanker and inspected it and found ganja," police told PTI.

Police said the driver has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

Nearly 250 kg of ganja was kept inside one of the compartments of the water tanker, they said.

The investigation is on to identify the source and destination of the contraband, police said.

