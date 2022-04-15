Mumbai, April 15: Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi and the other parts of the country will observe their 14th Roza of Ramzan on April 16. This year, Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of April 2.

The festival of Ramzan has brought back smiles and cheers among the people this year as there are no COVID-19 restrictions this year. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from down to dusk and also refrain from consuming food or water. They break their fast by eating dates and consuming water.

Muslim adults who observe fast during Ramadan also indulge in light and nutritious meal at Iftar. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Lucknow, and Delhi for the 14th roza on April 16.

It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset and changes everyday. Ramzan 2022: How People Manage Fasting and Praying at Workplace.

Sehri is generally observed at morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 14 16 April 2022 05:06 18:56

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 14 16 April 2022 04:32 18:48

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 16:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 14 16 April 2022 04:21 18:32

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

