Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 3 (ANI): In a fresh development, a second young woman has come forward with serious allegations of sexual assault against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mankootathil. The victim has sent a detailed complaint via email to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph.

In her complaint, the woman alleges that Mankootathil called her to a homestay on the pretext of marriage and then raped her. She states that Mankootathil "brutally assaulted" her and even pressured her to conceive. The survivor also claims she did not file a police case earlier out of fear.

The complaint also accuses Mankootathil and his associate Fenni Nainan of driving her to the homestay and forcibly committing the assault.

This marks the second complaint of its kind against the Congress leader, intensifying the controversy surrounding him. Rahul Mankootathil is currently reported to be absconding following the sexual assault allegations.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had registered a case based on an email complaint submitted by five individuals. All complainants were third parties, and the woman involved had neither come forward nor filed a complaint.

The absence of her statement had stalled the investigation. Police had traced and contacted the woman during the probe, but she was unwilling to provide a formal testimony at the time. Officials had then indicated that her statement would have enabled them to invoke serious charges and proceed with an arrest.(ANI)

