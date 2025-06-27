Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 27 (ANI): Kerala's Minister of Public Education and Employment V Sivankutty has directed the Labour Commissioner to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report after three migrant workers from West Bengal died on Friday due to a building collapse near Kodakara area in Thrissur district.

According to officials, the building housed 17 people at the time of the incident, and the deceased have been identified as Rubal, Rahul and Alim.

Fire officials are engaged in rescue efforts along with locals helping to take out the bodies from the debris. Notably, two bodies have been recovered, and efforts are underway to recover the third one.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigation in underway (ANI)

