Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 23 (ANI): A 40-year-old man who set a woman on fire in the Kuttiyattur area in Kerala's Kannur district has succumbed to burn injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital, Valapattanam, police said.

Jijesh (40) had allegedly poured petrol on a woman and set her on fire on Wednesday.

The attacker also sustained burn injuries during the act. Both the woman, Praveena (39), who suffered severe burns, and the attacker were subsequently admitted to the hospital. However, the very next day, on Thursday, Praveena succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

According to the police, a murder case was going to be registered against Jijesh for the act.

According to the complaint, Jijesh arrived at Praveena's rented house around 2 pm on August 20 and asked for water. Later, while she was engaged in household chores in the backyard, he attacked her.

Neighbours rushed to the spot on hearing her cries and took both the victim and the accused to the hospital.

Jijesh had been booked under Section 332 (house trespass to commit an offence) and Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Meanwhile, in Kerala's Kasaragod, a 32-year-old woman died in April after she was set on fire by a person claiming to take revenge. According to the police, the victim, Ramitha, had earlier complained to the building owner about the accused causing 'trouble' after drinking alcohol.

Both people were running their own shops in the area. The accused came to her shop, poured a bottle of thinner and set her on fire inside the shop, according to the police. (ANI)

